Father Arrested As Search Continues For 5-Year-Old South Pasadena Boy

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have arrested the father of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who was reported missing by his mother on Saturday.

Aramazd Andressian, Jr. was last seen by his mother via Skype last Tuesday as his parents are in the process of a divorce.

The child was visiting with his father last week and was scheduled to be returned to his mother. When that didn’t occur, she called police.

In a separate incident, Aramazd’s father – Aramazd Andressian, Sr. – was found by a passerby at Arroyo Park in South Pasadena allegedly passed out by his vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital. By the time he came to, police said he had no memory of his son’s whereabouts at that time.

Police indicate that Andressian Sr. was not forthcoming with information. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.

“The father was communicative. He was not very forthcoming with information, was not very specific on his timeline, where he was with the child, where he was when the child was lost. He doesn’t really have a full memory of actually being with the boy,” said Chief Art Miller of the South Pasadena Police Department.

Aramazd is 4-feet-tall and weights about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise plaid shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about Aramazd’s whereabouts is urged to call South Pasadena police at (626) 403-7297.