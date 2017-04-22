Mystery Deepens Around Missing South Pasadena Boy, 5; Dad Found Passed Out In Park

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A massive effort is underway to find a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen said officials are particularly concerned about the boy’s welfare given the circumstances.

The boy’s father was allegedly found passed out near his car in Arroyo Park Saturday morning. It remains unclear why the dad was passed out.

The boy is identified as Aramazd Androssian.

He’s described as just under four feet tall — about 55 pounds – with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a small mole on one shoulder.

Police say his parents are going through a divorce and his father was supposed to hand the boy back to his mom this morning.

Earlier – a police dog was brought in to help with the search.

When paramedics arrived at the park — they didn’t know that a child was missing.

They only treated the father and transported him to the hospital.

At this point police don’t know what happened to the boy. At a press conference Saturday, they said the search for Aramazd was continuing.

Officials are focusing on the park because that is where his father was found.

“I will say this, anytime a child is missing regardless of their age whether a juvenile – law enforcement pulls out all of the stops. That’s why we have this multi-agency response here today,” said South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller.

For now – police don’t believe the boy’s father harmed the child.

The boy’s mother reported him missing — when the father didn’t bring him to her home.