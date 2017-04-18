Search Continues For Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Mother Of 3

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are still searching for a man wanted in connection with the January shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Sylmar.

On the morning of Jan. 7, Eloise Elizarraraz, 34, was shot to death in her BMW at the intersection of Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue while driving to her job as a nurse, according to Los Angeles police.

A Good Samaritan, also a registered nurse, was returning home from an overnight shift when she came upon Elizarraraz lying unconscious on the ground beside her car. Despite lifesaving efforts, Elizarraraz died at the scene.

Elizarraraz was a mother of three young children, police said.

Her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, was identified as a suspect in the case. He has been at large since the shooting, however.

On Tuesday, police officials, joined by Los Angeles City Councilman Herb J. Wesson, held a news conference in Mission Hills to ask for the public’s help in locating Rodriguez. A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LAPD detectives at 818-374-1929.