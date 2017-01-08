Sylmar Woman Found Shot To Death In Her BMW Identified

January 8, 2017 7:28 PM
SYLMAR (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities have identified the Sylmar woman who was found shot to death inside her BMW Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. Saturday, at Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue, according to Lt. D. Grayson of the Los Angeles Police
Department.

Officers found a black BMW on the sidewalk at the north side of the intersection and 34-year-old Eloise Elizarraraz on the ground next to the
vehicle, Grayson and the coroner’s office said.

Brittney Irving, a registered nurse returning home from her overnight shift, saw the BMW parked on the curb and went over to investigate. The Good Samaritan tried to revive Elizarraraz.

The victim — also reportedly a nurse — was unconscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was shot once in the upper body, officials said.

 

