Sylmar Woman Found Shot To Death In Her BMW Identified

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have identified the Sylmar woman who was found shot to death inside her BMW Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. Saturday, at Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue, according to Lt. D. Grayson of the Los Angeles Police
Department.
Officers found a black BMW on the sidewalk at the north side of the intersection and 34-year-old Eloise Elizarraraz on the ground next to the
vehicle, Grayson and the coroner’s office said.
Brittney Irving, a registered nurse returning home from her overnight shift, saw the BMW parked on the curb and went over to investigate. The Good Samaritan tried to revive Elizarraraz.
The victim — also reportedly a nurse — was unconscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was shot once in the upper body, officials said.