9-Year-Old San Bernardino School Shooting Victim Continues To Recover, Parents Thank Community

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — The 9-year-old boy who was shot and wounded in a San Bernardino elementary school shooting Monday is continuing to recover.

On Wednesday, Nolan Brandy’s parents released a picture of him in the hospital to let everyone know he is on the mend.

The parents also took the opportunity to thank members of the community for the outpouring of love, support and prayers they have received.

The community didn’t just stop with prayers. They’re also sending a lot of stuffed animals.

“As silly as it is, little stuffed animals, you just feel good when you hug them,” said Stacy Brooks of the psychiatry department of Cal State San Bernardino.

When she first heard about the shooting, Brooks sent out an email to co-workers asking for teddy bears for each student at North Elementary School.

Word spread beyond the campus and soon people like Anslmo Garcia were helping out — arriving with bags of stuffed animals.

“I’m a special ed teacher at San Gorgonio and losing the kids and having them see what they saw, they’re going to have to live with that forever. but this little gesture is a big deal,” says Garcia.

Regina Chavis had trouble holding back tears when she saw all the stuffed animals pouring in.

“Well, I;m a parent, so it just means a lot,” said Chavis.

Many people are also reaching out to the Martinez family — they lost their 8-year-old son Jonathan in the attack.

In just over one day, more than $110,000 has been raised to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Brooks said it is overwhelming to see how the community in San Bernardino has come together to help — but not surprising.

“I’ve raised five kids here. I love my city, there’s so much more good than there is bad,” Brooks said.

Once the students at North Park Elementary are taken care of, the remaining animals will be donated to other schools, hospitals and domestic violence shelters in the San Bernardino area.