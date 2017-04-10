Boy, 8, Dies in San Bernardino School Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – An eight-year-old boy died when a gunman opened fire in a San Bernardino elementary school Monday morning.
The victim was identified as Jonathan Martinez at a late-afternoon news conference. The shooting occurred in a classroom at North Park Elementary School.
The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Cedric Anderson of Riverside. He was the estranged husband of Martinez’s teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, who was also killed in the shooting.
Just before 10:30 a.m., Anderson entered the classroom, where there were 15 students, a teacher and two aides, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.
Without speaking, Anderson opened fire on Smith with a large-caliber revolver. She died at the scene. Anderson then turned the gun on himself, Burguan said.
Two students who happened to be standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire, Martinez and a 9-year-old boy.
“Cedric entered the classroom without saying anything, armed with a large caliber revolver, opened fire on his wife,” Burguan said. “She was killed in that exchange. There are two students in the classroom that were behind the teacher that were struck by gunfire.”
Both boys were airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Martinez died at the hospital, Burguan confirmed. The other boy is in stable condition. His name was not released.
