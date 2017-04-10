Teacher, 2 Students Struck By Gunfire At San Bernardino Elementary School

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Multiple gunshot victims were reported Monday at a San Bernardino elementary school, authorities said.
The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. at North Park Elementary School at 5300 block of North H Street, according to San Bernardino County Fire officials.
According to the school district, a teacher and two students were struck by gunfire within a classroom. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police say the incident is believed to have been a murder suicide.
The school was placed on lockdown. Students are being transported to Cajon High School for safety.
The gunman shot himself a few blocks away from campus, police said.
The motive for the incident remains under investigation.
