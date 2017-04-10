BREAKING: Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School | Listen To KNX 1070

Teacher, 2 Students Struck By Gunfire At San Bernardino Elementary School

April 10, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Active shooter, Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Multiple gunshot victims were reported Monday at a San Bernardino elementary school, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. at North Park Elementary School at 5300 block of North H Street, according to San Bernardino County Fire officials.

According to the school district, a teacher and two students were struck by gunfire within a classroom. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police say the incident is believed to have been a murder suicide.

The school was placed on lockdown. Students are being transported to Cajon High School for safety.

The gunman shot himself a few blocks away from campus, police said.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia