Family Grieves Death Of Father Gunned Down On Compton Street

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators have no suspects in the shooting death of a man on a Compton street Thursday evening.
Forty-eight-year-old Rodney Johnson was killed at about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Brazil Street, according to the sheriff’s department.
Relatives say just prior to the shooting, Johnson had gone to a home nearby after his son got into an altercation with another boy earlier in the day. Relatives told CBS2 he and his son went to the home to make amends to the other family. As they walked back to their car after the meeting, relatives say someone ran up and shot Johnson in the back several times.
Johnson died in the street with his son looking on.
“Obviously somebody made a cowardly snake move or ordered a snake move and that’s what took place,” Johnson’s uncle Gregory Woods told CBS2 Friday.
Johnson worked as a security guard for Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. He leaves behind six children and three grandchildren.
The sheriff’s department said the suspect ran down Brazil Street before any witnesses could get a good look. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department.