Man Shot, Killed On Compton Street

March 30, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Compton, Fatal Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Compton.

The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Brazil Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were investigating the killing.

