IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have announced a massive international sex trafficking ring has been busted.

The ring was based locally in Irvine, officials said.

Women and girls from China were forced to sell themselves for sex.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reports from Irvine.

The women were forced to sometimes work 14 hours a day in homes purchased just for prostitution.

Investigators tracked the ring through thousands of ads selling sex on Backpage.com.

“There’s a townhouse in Cottage Grove [Minnesota], that was bought and paid for with cash. And when police entered, they saw two beds. That’s it. But they also saw a line of guys waiting on a couch, waiting for their turn,” said Pete Orput, an attorney with Washington County.

The actual bust took place in Minneapolis but officials said two of the ring leaders live in Irvine.

“I think the tip of the iceberg, we we hear about, we go, ‘my God these numbers are so huge’, but I honestly think it’s much, much bigger than people realize because very rarely will a girl that’s being trafficked even talk about her pimp or her trafficker, let alone turn them in,” said Jim Carson, an advocate.

Carson helps rehabilitate victims of human trafficking in Orange County.

He says Irvine might be dubbed one of the safest cities in the United States, but not for the young women he helps.

“In Irvine I saw 51 ads for escorts from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m on Backpage,” Carson said. “Every ad on that internet, they’re seeing 5-20 dates a night.”

In Minneapolis, investigator say four pimps held the woman’s passports, keeping them captive. They forced them to make $800 a day to cover food and rent. Here on the streets and in Orange County massage parlors it’s not much different.

“They’ll take their passport, they’ll tell them the police are gonna arrest you and do horrible things to you and then they’re stuck here,” Carson said.

“It’s happening everyday, it’s gonna happen when the sun goes down tonight. It happens everywhere,” says a survivor of sex trafficking, Oree Freeman.

Freeman hopes the bust sends a clear message to those willing to buy sex.

“What these women have faced, it’s not right. It’s not right for anyone,” Freeman says.

“It can be anyone’s daughter and everyone should be fighting because it’s everybody’s problem,” she adds.

It’s believed a neighbor of one of the homes in Minneapolis touched off the investigation by calling police.