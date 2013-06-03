FBI Names Irvine One Of The Safest Cities In America For 9th Consecutive Year

June 3, 2013 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Annual Crime Report, City, FBI, Irvine, Ranking

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — The city of Irvine Monday made the FBI’s list of safest cities in the United States for the ninth consecutive year.

Irvine, which has a population of 217,528, was found to have the lowest per capita violent crime rate in cities with a population greater than 100,000.

The ranking was part of the organization’s Preliminary Annual Uniform Crime Report for 2012 crimes.

The analysis included murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault offenses.

“Public safety is the city’s most important strategic priority,” Mayor Steven S. Choi said. “So, each year, this very high mark is important to us. Because in the commitment of a City to its citizens, everything flows from public safety.”

In 2012, Irvine recorded two murders, eight rapes, 29 robberies and 71 incidents of aggravated assault.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia