United Airlines Faces Backlash After Reportedly Not Allowing Girls In Leggings On Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — United Airlines faced backlash online Sunday after reportedly not allowing two girls in leggings to board a flight.
Shannon Watts, the founder of a grassroots group that is working to end gun violence in the U.S., took to Twitter after she says the girls were allowed to get on the flight from Denver to Minneapolis.
Watts later tweeted, “they just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing.”
In response, United Airlines initially cited their “Contract of Carriage, Rule 21,” in which they state that they have the “right to refuse transport for passengers.”
United later wrote via Twitter:
“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”
But that response hasn’t stopped many – including model Chrissy Teigen – from taking to Twitter.
“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress,” Teigen wrote. “Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”