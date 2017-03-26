Chrissy Teigen: ‘I Have Flown United Before With Literally No Pants On. Just A Top As A Dress’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter Sunday after reports emerged that United Airlines did not allow passengers wearing leggings to board a flight.
On Twitter, Teigen wrote: “I have flown United before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”
Her tweet followed suit with others who expressed their dismay after reports surfaced that two travelers were not allowed to board a plane from Denver to Minneapolis.
The airline tweeted that the passengers were United pass travelers, and were required to adhere to a dress code.
The airline further tweeted that casual attire for ticketed passengers is allowed.
To read the original report, click here.
One Comment