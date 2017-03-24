Toddlers Abducted In Carjacking Found Safe In Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — Two toddlers who were abducted during a carjacking in Cathedral City have been found safe in Riverside County, authorities announced Friday.
According to police, 2-year-old Carlos Cortez and 1-year-old Jayden were found by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies in the white 2016 four-door Honda Accord in which they were taken in.
The car was stolen just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms Terrace.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)