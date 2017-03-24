Toddlers Abducted In Carjacking Found Safe In Desert Hot Springs

March 24, 2017 4:25 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Carjacking, Child Abduction

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — Two toddlers who were abducted during a carjacking in Cathedral City have been found safe in Riverside County, authorities announced Friday.

According to police, 2-year-old Carlos Cortez and 1-year-old Jayden were found by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies in the white 2016 four-door Honda Accord in which they were taken in.

The car was stolen just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms Terrace.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

