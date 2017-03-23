Authorities Frantically Seek 2 Boys Who Were In Car When It Was Stolen In Cathedral City

March 23, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: 7TJR654, Amber Alert, Cathedral City, Missing Kids, Stolen Car

CATHEDRAL CITY (CBSLA) — An Amber alert was issued Thursday for two missing boys in Cathedral City.

Someone stole a 2016 white four-door Honda Accord with the kids, ages 1 and 2, inside at about 6:44 p.m., according to police.

The boys are brothers, 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car with tinted windows belongs to their babysitter. It has a California license plate: 7TJR654.

Police said the babysitter stepped out of her car momentarily when the vehicle in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms was taken.

Call 911 if you spot the car or the children.

