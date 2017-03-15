Serial Dine-And-Dash Dater Strikes Again

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A handsome man who attracts woman online, then dines and dashes while on the date, has struck again.

As a woman scrolls through her text messages with Paul Gonzales, she says she thought she was just going on a typical blind date.

” ‘He said are you available at all this weekend for dinner?’ I said yes, how about Sunday.’ ” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

Another woman says they met on the dating app Bumble, though he called himself Dave Gonzales, and has since taken down his profile. They met at BJ’s in Pasadena, he ordered right away.

“A glass of Pinot, a Caesar salad with a side of shrimp, a steak , and a baked potato.”

She says after he scarfed down most his meal he got up.

“He left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said I need to take this call, make sure they don’t take the rest of my meal,” the woman said.

She says he never returned, leaving her with the bill.

“The waiter came back and said he’s not out there, is this a first date? And I said: ‘yes, this is a first blind date, and he said, ‘he’s gone.’”

Shocked, she went online and discovered our previous stories about Gonzales, how he had dined and dashed last summer, leaving at least two other women with large bills.

“I was shocked that anybody would do this. And I even texted him, is everything OK? and obviously he never responded,” she said.

Police also say he committed a snip and ditch when security video caught him leaving a Burbank hair salon with his smock on after getting a cut and color last year.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, 44-year-old Gonzales has two bench warrants out for his arrest after not showing up to court for petty theft and driving without a valid license. Records show he’s already been to jail several times for misdemeanor arrests.

One of the women says the restaurant was nice enough to comp Gonzales’ meal. She just had to pay for his glass of wine.