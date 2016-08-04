Another Woman Comes Forward To Tell Of Humiliation Of Dating Dine-And-Dasher

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A second woman has come forward to tell the tale of a romantic date gone wrong when the man she met on social media dined, dashed and stiffed her with bill.

KCAL9’s Andrea Fujii on Thursday talked to the woman who didn’t want to be identified.

She had no problem identifying her date — Paul Gonzales. She said they met on a dating website in May.

The plan was a romantic first date at a restaurant in Long Beach.

“[He was] very complimentary, very chatty, seemed to have similar interests,” she said.

The woman said things got weird when he ordered over $100 worth of food for himself.

“This guy is obnoxious,” she thought. “First of all, who orders two entrees? But he excused it by saying he was a bodybuilder.”

She said when she didn’t reciprocate his advances, he took off and left her holding the check.

“He says ‘I’m going to the bathroom, I’ll be right back’ and he never did,” she said.

The woman acknowledges she is very embarrassed but said she came forward after seeing another women tell her similar story on Wednesday evening on the KCAL9 News at 10 p.m.

“He had an appetizer, he ordered a steak. This restaurant is all ala carte,” said Diane Guilmette.

Police said the alleged dine-and-dasher also did the same thing to a Burbank hair salon in February.

RELATED LINK: Police Look For Man Who Allegedly Committed ‘Snip And Ditch’ At Hair Salon

Security video allegedly caught Gonzales walking out of the salon still wearing his smock.

Police told Fujii he was arrested on July 23 in that incident but it’s not clear if he’s still behind bars. The LA County DA’s Office says they have two pending petty-theft cases against him.

The women he dashed out on in May said she didn’t file a police report but now says she will.

“So, now is my retribution time,” she said.

Fujii reports that since our story aired Wednesday evening, she also heard from another Burbank hair salon that said Gonzales skipped out on his bill.

She said she tried reaching out to Gonzales via Facebook, but as of Thursday had not heard back.