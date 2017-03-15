5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Florence

FLORENCE (CBSLA.com) — Security video could help detectives locate a hit-and-run driver who killed a 5-year-old boy in Florence.
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue.
Paramedics transported the boy to a hospital where he later died. A family member identified him as Ron Neal, however, the coroner’s office has not released his identity.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim ran into the street in front of his home right before he was struck by the vehicle.
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the hit-and-run driver stuck the boy twice before fleeing from the scene.
Police say the driver, who is believed to be between the ages of 19 and 25, was likely going 40 miles per hour in a neighborhood with a speed limit of 25.
Detectives described the hit-and-run vehicle as an older model green Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban that has tinted windows with front end damage.
A passenger may have traveled inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.