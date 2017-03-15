5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Florence

March 15, 2017 5:11 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Hit-And-Run Crash

FLORENCE (CBSLA.com) — Security video could help detectives locate a hit-and-run driver who killed a 5-year-old boy in Florence.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue.

Paramedics transported the boy to a hospital where he later died. A family member identified him as Ron Neal, however, the coroner’s office has not released his identity.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim ran into the street in front of his home right before he was struck by the vehicle.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the hit-and-run driver stuck the boy twice before fleeing from the scene.

Police say the driver, who is believed to be between the ages of 19 and 25, was likely going 40 miles per hour in a neighborhood with a speed limit of 25.

Detectives described the hit-and-run vehicle as an older model green Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban that has tinted windows with front end damage.

A passenger may have traveled inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia