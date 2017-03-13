Anaheim Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Beating Restaurant Manager Into A Coma

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Two Anaheim men suspected of assaulting a 33-year-old restaurant manager are in custody, authorities announced Monday.
According to police, Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21, and Austin Wright Callan, 22, were arrested on Saturday.
Mezich was booked for assault with serious bodily injury and fighting in public. Callan was booked for fighting in public.
It remains unclear when both men will make their first court appearance.
The attack unfolded just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Pierside Pavillion, located in the 300 block of Pacific Coast highway in Huntington Beach.
Upon their arrival, officers located an unconscious man suffering from a serious head injury.
Paramedics transported Garret Peterson, who is a manager at Thunder Burgrz Pizza, to a hospital in an induced coma.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Peterson’s medical bills.
According to witnesses, a physical fight escalated after Peterson refused to comply with the suspects’ demands for free food.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 536-5951.