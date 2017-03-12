Huntington Beach Restaurant Manager Beaten Into Coma

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A Huntington Beach restaurant manager is fighting for his life after he was badly assaulted by two suspects overnight Friday.

The attack occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Main Street and Walnut Avenue. According to witnesses, the incident began when Garret Peterson, a manager at Thunder Burgerz & Pizza, refused to give free pizza to two men who demanded he do so. When he went outside to take a break, witnesses said, the two men grabbed him, took him into an alley and assaulted him.

Peterson was able to crawl away and collapsed. A security guard who works nearby rushed over to help.

“When I got up there, I saw Garret was already laid out,” security guard James Monin said.

He also spotted one of the suspects.

“One of the guys that was involved was trying to walk away so I grabbed him,” Monin said.

Peterson was taken to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, where he remains in an induced coma Sunday. Huntington Beach police responded and arrested the two

“He is still in an induced coma at this moment,” Peterson’s roommate Katelin Randall told CBS2 Sunday.

“I went and saw him last night,” coworker Christine Roy said. “I’ve never seen somebody like this.”

The names of the two suspects and the charges they face were not immediately confirmed. Police were unable to provide any details or updates Sunday.

“The condition he is in, I think it should be attempted murder,” friend Juhl Floyd said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Peterson with his medical bills. To donate, click here.