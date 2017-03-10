Your Self-Care Starter Kit

In the summer of 2016, super celeb and social media sensation Selena Gomez made headlines when she decided to take time away from her career to better prioritize her mental health. Since that time, she has resumed her place in the public eye, looking happier than ever.

Thankfully, very honest acts of personal love such as this are finally finding their way to the forefront of societal discussion. And it’s no surprise that in conjunction with stories like Selena’s the concept of “self-care” is becoming increasingly popular as well. But for those who are unfamiliar with the idea (outside of its plain speaking description), now is as great a time as any to learn about and enjoy the many benefits of this super individualized practice.

Not sure where to begin?

Well for starters, self-care is different for everyone. For some it’s going for a run, while for others it may be crawling up in bed with a good book. You see at its very core, the purpose of self-care is to simply identify your current needs and nurture them accordingly.

To get you going, here are three scenarios, as well as a few accompanying self-care tactics to try.