How To Turn Strangers Into Friends

Kio Stark is the author of the novel Follow Me Down and the independent learning handbook Don’t Go Back to School. She writes, teaches, and speaks around the world about stranger interactions, independent learning, and relational technology. Her newest book, When Strangers Meet , is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

Talking to strangers is good for you. Even in a giant, anonymous metropolis like New York. Especially in a giant, anonymous metropolis like New York. A lot of us grew up associating strangers with a sense of danger and a feeling of fear. Of course we have to be smart about who we talk to, but thinking of everyone you don’t know as a potential danger is no way to live.

When you exchange a smile or a hello, or get into a brief conversation with a stranger, you’re creating something more powerful than you may realize. These greetings are moments of recognition and acknowledgement of shared humanity. Though it may occupy just a few seconds, that interaction can have genuine emotional resonance—a sense of connectedness and belonging. All that with someone you’ll never see again.

There is also a broader way in which talking to strangers is good for everyone. When we have those moments of acknowledgement or conversations with people who are different from us, we have to think of them, in that moment, as individuals, not as a part of a category. That difference may be race, ethnicity, gender, age, class, type of work, for example. At its best, an interaction with a stranger can expand our idea of who counts as human. That’s a huge thing in a divisive world, in an often provincial-feeling city.

Here are some ways to ease yourself into it: