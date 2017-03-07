Best Bars For Networking & Meeting New People In Orange County

Left Coast Brewing Co. Taproom
1251 Puerta Del Sol
San Clemente, CA 92673
(949) 276-2699
www.leftcoastbrewing.com
Left Coast Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated brewery located in the iconic surfside town of San Clemente. In 2013, they opened a taproom next to the production facility with 12 taps and capacity for 48 people. It is only 6 miles from the 5 Freeway. The taproom also hosts regular networking events like the Bend & Brew Yoga Series, Ale and Paint Party, Geeks Who Drink Trivia, and more. During the week, a variety of SoCal food trucks can be found in the parking lot for some great eats to pair with the great brews.
O BAR at Orange Hill Restaurant
6410 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-2910
www.theorangehillrestaurant.com
O BAR is a classy but very approachable spot that attracts the “Who’s Who” of Orange County and provides imbibers with breathtaking hilltops views. The stunning views are the perfect backdrop to any conversation, and the spacious floor plan and outdoor patio give guests plenty of space to roam about. Cocktail mastermind, Allan Camarena, crafts cocktails incorporating fresh, local, and organic ingredients along with a thoughtfully composed wine list curated by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. The bar-only happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and features bar bites, $2 off draft beers, $9 craft cocktails, $8 champagne cocktails, and $7 glass of wine. Happy hour is the perfect time to catch the sunset and make new friends.
Bluegold
21016 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 374-0038
www.dinebluegold.com
Bluegold celebrates the Golden State of California, from the vineyards and citrus groves to the ocean. It is a space where farm-to-table is practiced daily. Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean are the perfect backdrop when meeting a prospective client or networking with locals. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring bar bites along with $7 cocktails, $7 glass of wine, and $5 beers. They also have Wi-Fi, 2 hours of free parking with validation, and transition from the bar to dinner at either Bluegold or LSXO.
SideDoor
3801 E. Coast Highway
Corona del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 717-4322
www.sidedoorcdm.com
In 2009, the Five Crowns family refurbished, restyled, and re-opened the traditional British pub at Five Crowns as Corona del Mar’s first English-style gastropub, SideDoor. Enter on Poppy Street under the big red key and find a comfortable and convivial atmosphere perfect for networking. Cozy up to one of the charming fireplaces, or grab a stool at a communal table, perfect for sharing great food and conversation. The menu rotates seasonally and regularly for only the freshest ingredients. Cheese and charcuterie boards are prepared by a chef on duty. Combining a creative cocktail menu, wide range of wines, and robust craft beer list, SideDoor offers a warm, inviting, and relaxed neighborhood atmosphere that will have you returning again and again.
Mix Mix Kitchen Bar
300 N. Main St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 836-5158
www.mixmixkitchenbar.com
Located in Downtown Santa Ana , Mix Mix Kitchen is excellent for networking. Not only is it conveniently located in Santa Ana’s vibrant downtown community, it offers incredible happy hour specials with specially priced craft cocktails and snacks from acclaimed Chef Ross Pangilinan’s menu of globally inspired cuisine. In addition to its eclectic menu, Mix Mix offers handcrafted libations from its craft cocktail bar, focusing on “shaken & stirred” cocktails created with house-made bitters, syrups, and infusions, as well as French wines and craft beer from around the world. Happy Hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $2 off snacks, $2 off glass of wine, $5 beer of the day, and $8 signature cocktails. For those looking for a more intimate networking opportunity, Mix Mix offers private dining options within its bar and dining room.
