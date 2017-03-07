Best Bars For Networking & Meeting New People In Orange County

Sometimes to find a new job, land the perfect sales pitch, or close a business deal, you need to know the right people. Networking, especially in Orange County, can be tough and nerve racking. But, it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to network – at networking events, meeting up with friends who introduce you to new people, and meeting business people in the comfort of a restaurant or bar. Everyone needs to eat and a libation will definitely help calm the nerves while meeting new people and pitching ideas.



Left Coast Brewing Co. Taproom

1251 Puerta Del Sol

San Clemente, CA 92673

(949) 276-2699

www.leftcoastbrewing.com 1251 Puerta Del SolSan Clemente, CA 92673(949) 276-2699 Left Coast Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated brewery located in the iconic surfside town of San Clemente. In 2013, they opened a taproom next to the production facility with 12 taps and capacity for 48 people. It is only 6 miles from the 5 Freeway. The taproom also hosts regular networking events like the Bend & Brew Yoga Series, Ale and Paint Party, Geeks Who Drink Trivia, and more. During the week, a variety of SoCal food trucks can be found in the parking lot for some great eats to pair with the great brews.



O BAR at Orange Hill Restaurant

6410 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-2910

www.theorangehillrestaurant.com 6410 E. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92869(714) 997-2910 O BAR is a classy but very approachable spot that attracts the “Who’s Who” of Orange County and provides imbibers with breathtaking hilltops views. The stunning views are the perfect backdrop to any conversation, and the spacious floor plan and outdoor patio give guests plenty of space to roam about. Cocktail mastermind, Allan Camarena, crafts cocktails incorporating fresh, local, and organic ingredients along with a thoughtfully composed wine list curated by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. The bar-only happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and features bar bites, $2 off draft beers, $9 craft cocktails, $8 champagne cocktails, and $7 glass of wine. Happy hour is the perfect time to catch the sunset and make new friends.



Bluegold

21016 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-0038

www.dinebluegold.com 21016 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0038 Bluegold celebrates the Golden State of California, from the vineyards and citrus groves to the ocean. It is a space where farm-to-table is practiced daily. Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean are the perfect backdrop when meeting a prospective client or networking with locals. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring bar bites along with $7 cocktails, $7 glass of wine, and $5 beers. They also have Wi-Fi, 2 hours of free parking with validation, and transition from the bar to dinner at either Bluegold or LSXO.



SideDoor

3801 E. Coast Highway

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 717-4322

www.sidedoorcdm.com 3801 E. Coast HighwayCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 717-4322 In 2009, the Five Crowns family refurbished, restyled, and re-opened the traditional British pub at Five Crowns as Corona del Mar’s first English-style gastropub, SideDoor. Enter on Poppy Street under the big red key and find a comfortable and convivial atmosphere perfect for networking. Cozy up to one of the charming fireplaces, or grab a stool at a communal table, perfect for sharing great food and conversation. The menu rotates seasonally and regularly for only the freshest ingredients. Cheese and charcuterie boards are prepared by a chef on duty. Combining a creative cocktail menu, wide range of wines, and robust craft beer list, SideDoor offers a warm, inviting, and relaxed neighborhood atmosphere that will have you returning again and again.



Mix Mix Kitchen Bar

300 N. Main St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 836-5158

www.mixmixkitchenbar.com 300 N. Main St.Santa Ana, CA 92701(714) 836-5158 Located in Downtown Santa Ana , Mix Mix Kitchen is excellent for networking. Not only is it conveniently located in Santa Ana's vibrant downtown community, it offers incredible happy hour specials with specially priced craft cocktails and snacks from acclaimed Chef Ross Pangilinan's menu of globally inspired cuisine. In addition to its eclectic menu, Mix Mix offers handcrafted libations from its craft cocktail bar, focusing on "shaken & stirred" cocktails created with house-made bitters, syrups, and infusions, as well as French wines and craft beer from around the world. Happy Hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $2 off snacks, $2 off glass of wine, $5 beer of the day, and $8 signature cocktails. For those looking for a more intimate networking opportunity, Mix Mix offers private dining options within its bar and dining room.

By Chelsea Madren