Best Beer Bars In The Inland Empire

September 27, 2016 5:00 AM

(credit: Bulldog Brewery)

The Inland Empire, although considered remote by most Angelino’s standards, offers a wide variety of excellent beer bars and restaurants serving up an impressive selection of craft beers, local brews, and unique beer-inspired concoctions. We’ve rounded up the best to get your drink on.

What are your favorite beer bars in the Inland Empire? Share in the comments below!
(credit: L.S/Yelp)

Brewcakes
1150 Brookside Ave.
Redlands CA 92373
(909) 792-1399
www.brewcake.com

This highly acclaimed dessert gastropub, located in the city of Redlands, combines a love for local craft beer and world class baking in a unique environment. In addition to sampling their must-try brewcake cupcakes and desserts made with craft beer, they also boast a large selection (typically over 20) of craft beers on tap including ciders, stouts, and porters, as well as unique bottled beer offerings as well. Come early though as this bar closes at a more typical “restaurant” hour.

(Credit: Victoria S./Yelp)

Hanger 24 Craft Brewery
1710 Sessums Dr.
Redlands, CA 92374
(909) 389-1400
www.hangar24brewery.com

Also in Redlands, Hanger 24 Craft Brewery boasts a tasting room that is one of the best beer bars in the Inland Empire. Founder and Master Brewer Ben Cook makes the popular Hanger 24 beer onsite with tours and tasting, as well as numerous live performances and events taking place nightly. On tap, you can enjoy 15 of their beers, including the uber popular Orange Wheat. Join their frequent flyer club to receive special discounts and deals.

(credit: John Dole)

Slaters 50/50
8009 Day Creek Blvd.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
(909) 803-1991
www.slaters5050.com

Slaters 50/50 in Rancho Cucamonga boasts an extensive selection of local and regional craft beers, all handpicked by their in house Beer Monger and Certified Cicerone, Mark Schultz. The constantly rotating selection ensures a unique experience with each visit, but guests can see what’s on tap by checking the website in advance.

(credit: Yen Yen C./Yelp)

Eureka!
345 W. Pearl Ave. Suite 130
Redlands, CA 92374
(909) 335-5700
Additional Location in Claremont
www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com

If you’re looking for a fun night out, head to Eureka! in Claremont or Redlands for a renaissance of American craft brewing and small batch distillation in their uniquely 100% America beer and bourbon bar.” Eureka!, which also boasts a full restaurant menu, features rare, unique, ultra-craft beer and whisky by a curated selection of local and nationwide artisans. The classy, yet approachable environment and friendly staff boast that at Eureka!, there is “no crap on tap,” and we agree.

Katie Bodell is the Blog Editor for Trekaroo, the largest family travel website in the U.S. She is also a freelance writer, a happy wife to her best friend, and a mom to three sweet California girls. See more on: Trekaroo | CheapOair | Google+ | Twitter.

