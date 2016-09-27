Best Beer Bars In The Inland Empire

The Inland Empire, although considered remote by most Angelino’s standards, offers a wide variety of excellent beer bars and restaurants serving up an impressive selection of craft beers, local brews, and unique beer-inspired concoctions. We’ve rounded up the best to get your drink on.

Brewcakes

1150 Brookside Ave.Redlands CA 92373(909) 792-1399

This highly acclaimed dessert gastropub, located in the city of Redlands, combines a love for local craft beer and world class baking in a unique environment. In addition to sampling their must-try brewcake cupcakes and desserts made with craft beer, they also boast a large selection (typically over 20) of craft beers on tap including ciders, stouts, and porters, as well as unique bottled beer offerings as well. Come early though as this bar closes at a more typical “restaurant” hour.