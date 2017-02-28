2 Women Survive Deadly Plane Crash In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Two women remained hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of injuries sustained in a plane crash in Riverside.

According to authorities, a twin-engine airplane went down about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon in the 6400 block of Rhonda Road.

The crash subsequently destroyed two homes and killed three people. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Two women, believed to be in their late 30s to early 40s, were ejected from the plane into one of the homes.

One survivor was transported to the burn unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton and underwent surgery.

The other woman was brought to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Cessna 310 carried a married couple and three others from the San Jose area for a cheer conference at Disneyland.

The plane clipped power lines as it went down in the neighborhood.

An entire block of about 40 homes was evacuated.

A shelter was set up for displaced residents. The American Red Cross is assisting five displaced families.

A secondary search for victims will be conducted.

At 11 a.m., firefighters will provide updates during a news conference.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)