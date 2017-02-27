Small Plane Crashes Into Home In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – A small plane smashed into a home in Riverside late Monday afternoon, sparking a large fire.
According to Riverside police, the plane crashed into the home in the area of Central and Streeter avenues sometime before 4:41 p.m. Firefighters were on scene working to extinguish the flames. There was no immediate word on the number of people injured or the circumstances of the crash. The type of plane that crashed was not confirmed.
