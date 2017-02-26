Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Los Angeles

Casey’s Irish Pub
613 S. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 629-2353
www.facebook.com
Casey’s Irish Pub’s building was built in 1916 as a general store and Turkish bath House. Although its pub operation is not quite as lengthy, it has been serving since 1969. In addition to some fine corned beef and cabbage, you can also get sports bar regulars, such as wings, burgers and sandwiches. It features live entertainment, as well, and its full bar serves one other St. Patrick’s Day essential – a wide variety of whiskey.
Canter’s Deli
419 N. Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 651-2030
www.cantersdeli.com
You really don’t need a good reason to eat at Canter’s Deli. After all, it’s the L.A. deli to the stars. However, it’s an award-winning eatery, so you know the corned beef and cabbage will be stellar. It’s right there in the Fairfax District, and it has all kinds of wonderful food and atmosphere. Its website brags of serving 10 million pounds of corned beef since 1931. They certainly have it down pat. It’s also worth keeping mind that Canter’s Deli is open 24 hours, which is why it’s not unusual to see stars hanging out — especially rock stars because they’re night owls that seemingly never sleep.
Langer’s Deli
704 S. Alvarado St.
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-8050
www.langersdeli.com
Granted, this is the home of the original #19 pastrami sandwich; however, it also does corned beef and cabbage extremely well. It’s been there since 1947, and when the late Nora Ephron brags about the site’s food in The New Yorker, you know it’s something truly special.
Finn McCools
2702 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 452-1734
www.finnmccoolsirishpub.com
You want authentic? Well, Finn McCool’s Chef Geraldine Gilliland was named “Irish Woman of the Year in 2015. High praise, indeed. Located in Santa Monica, late night’s favorite Irishman, Conan O’Brien has even praised this spot. Finn McCools offers a delicious corned beef and cabbage dish with corned beef, cabbage, minted carrots and horseradish cream with Champ. It’s one of their traditional favorite dishes!
Lucky Baldwins
17 S. Raymond Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 795-0652
www.luckybaldwins.com
Don’t let the fact that the owners of this pub and café are English. Located in Old Town Pasadena, it’s also housed in one of the oldest buildings in town. In addition to some fine corned beef and hash, this place also service plenty of fine European beers as well.
