Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Los Angeles

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, and gone are the days when this holiday meant little more than wearing green to grade school to keep from being pinched. Now that you’re (hopefully) adult-ing (and when did that noun turn into a verb?), hopefully you’re well passed such childish games. Whether or not you have Irish in you, you may want to celebrate this American Irish day just as authentically as you can. And how might you do this? Why, going out to a deli or a pub for some serious corned beef and cabbage. You’re in luck, too, because Los Angeles has a few honest-to-goodness locales where such a feast can be had. With this list, you won’t even need the luck of the Irish to have a good time.



Casey’s Irish Pub

Casey's Irish Pub's building was built in 1916 as a general store and Turkish bath House. Although its pub operation is not quite as lengthy, it has been serving since 1969. In addition to some fine corned beef and cabbage, you can also get sports bar regulars, such as wings, burgers and sandwiches. It features live entertainment, as well, and its full bar serves one other St. Patrick's Day essential – a wide variety of whiskey.



Canter’s Deli

You really don't need a good reason to eat at Canter's Deli. After all, it's the L.A. deli to the stars. However, it's an award-winning eatery, so you know the corned beef and cabbage will be stellar. It's right there in the Fairfax District, and it has all kinds of wonderful food and atmosphere. Its website brags of serving 10 million pounds of corned beef since 1931. They certainly have it down pat. It's also worth keeping mind that Canter's Deli is open 24 hours, which is why it's not unusual to see stars hanging out — especially rock stars because they're night owls that seemingly never sleep.



Langer’s Deli

Granted, this is the home of the original #19 pastrami sandwich; however, it also does corned beef and cabbage extremely well. It's been there since 1947, and when the late Nora Ephron brags about the site's food in The New Yorker, you know it's something truly special. Related: Best Restaurants For True Foodies In Los Angeles



Finn McCools

You want authentic? Well, Finn McCool's Chef Geraldine Gilliland was named "Irish Woman of the Year in 2015. High praise, indeed. Located in Santa Monica, late night's favorite Irishman, Conan O'Brien has even praised this spot. Finn McCools offers a delicious corned beef and cabbage dish with corned beef, cabbage, minted carrots and horseradish cream with Champ. It's one of their traditional favorite dishes!



Lucky Baldwins

Don't let the fact that the owners of this pub and café are English. Located in Old Town Pasadena, it's also housed in one of the oldest buildings in town. In addition to some fine corned beef and hash, this place also service plenty of fine European beers as well. Related: Best Irish Bars In Los Angeles

By Dan MacIntosh