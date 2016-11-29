Best Restaurants For True Foodies In Los Angeles

If you going to dinner with someone that likes to try great restaurants, new culinary creations, is always Instagramming their food, picking a spot to go on a date can be quite difficult. Finding a place that has the unique mix of an amazing or different cuisine to match with a beautiful ambiance or nice outdoor or rooftop patio can be tough. Dating in the City of Angels may be tough, but here is a list of some of the top ‘foodie’ dating spots in L.A. that have the perfect mixture of deliciousness and décor.



Faith & Flower

705 W 9th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 239-0642

Faith & Flower is at the epicenter of downtown LA's food renaissance and features impressive design elements, along with its global influence of flavors and techniques that are complemented by the use of a wood-fired oven and raw bar. Their Californian rustic cuisine menu features items like the Oxtail Agnolotti and a variety of desserts created by Pastry Chef Josh Graves, while the English Milk Punch and the flaming absinthe cocktails, such as the The Anise Monk with Pernod Absinthe, Frangelico's Hazelnut, canela, cream, mint are a must try.



Bestia

2121 E 7th Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 514-5724

At Bestia, chefs and owners Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis work alongside each other to create a true husband and wife team in a contemporary meets industrial Italian restaurant. The multi-regional rustic Italian restaurant focusing on a from-scratch approach, offers house-made charcuterie, in addition to handmade pastas and pizza made in an Acunto oven. On the pastry side, Gergis's desserts focus on a clean and simple approach to create a daily changing menu that is centered on the freshest, most local ingredients possible. Other popular dishes include the Roasted Marrow Bone, Spaghetti Rustichella and the Mast Brothers Bittersweet Chocolate Budino Tart, while the Chef's Old Fashion is a must-try drink.



Republique

624 South La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(310) 362-6115

République, located in mid-city, is a modern French restaurant which resides in a classic building originally built in 1929 by Charlie Chaplin, and later transformed into the iconic La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant. République builds on this storied past, offering a gastronomic environment imbued with history and grandeur. The beautiful open space features a casual bar and bistro in the front and large communal tables in the rear in the courtyard. The French-inspired menu features popular dishes like the Mushroom Toast, Eggs on Toast with uni, Escargots en Croûte, Mary's Organic Rotisserie Chicken, and Kimchi Fried Rice.



Lucques

8474 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 655-6277

Lucques is the flagship restaurant opened in 1998 by James Beard Foundation Chef of the Year Suzanne Goin and her business partner Caroline Styne, nationally recognized for her award winning wine programs. Suzanne's Francophile menu is infused with her personal style and seasonal California sensibility which has made this restaurant a crowd favorite and award winner every year. Set in a refined carriage house with large wooden pillars and beautiful ivy along their outdoor walls, enjoy their most requested dish – Short Ribs with sautéed greens, cipollini and horseradish cream, perfectly matched with the Lucques Manhattan.



Sawyer

3709 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 641-3709

Sawyer, a seafood-focused seasonal California restaurant, recently opened in Silver Lake and has quickly become a neighborhood favorite. The casual setting, which seats 90 guests both inside and outside, features an airy garden atmosphere, butcher block countertops and tables, modern Windsor chairs, hand-painted wall accents, a large handmade copper door, street-facing floor to ceiling windows and a cozy back patio with olive and birch trees and roaring fireplace. Whether seated in their dining room lined with floral wall paper or the garden patio, enjoy their most popular dish, the Soft Shell Crab Sandwich with red cabbage, scallion mayo on a squid ink bun.



Norah

8279 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 450-4211

Located in the heart of West Hollywood overlooking bustling Santa Monica Blvd., Norah offers an eclectic American menu with a touch of Southern charm. Guests can sip on clever craft cocktails, such as the Norah Sour as they sit in front of the restaurant's cozy open fireplace, or dine alongside leafy trees and breathtaking, black-and-white original artwork. Signature favorites include the Cast Iron Cornbread served with rosemary-honey butter and the Uni Butter Poached Shrimp served with smoked tomato, scallions, cilantro, and toast. Adventurous foodies can try the $65 tasting menu, which showcases 11 of the restaurant's greatest hits.



Cassia

1314 7th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6699

Cassia, located in downtown Santa Monica, combines the energy of a French brasserie with the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a contemporary, market-driven sensibility. Since opening a little over a year ago, this critically-acclaimed casual spot with a minimalist dining space and cozy patio has become known for chef Bryant's Vietnamese Pot au Feu serve with grilled bread, and their Koda Farms Chickpea Curry served with naan bread which is baked in a clay oven.



Bäco Mercat

408 S Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 687-8808

Located in the historic Old Bank district in DTLA, Bäco Mercat is a convivial neighborhood spot with an extensive menu made for sharing and a focused drinks program with hand-picked spirits, beers, and wines from around the world. Home of the Bäco, the signature flatbread sandwich that was developed by chef-owner Josef Centeno, the original Bäco was the crispy pork belly and beef carnitas with caraway pepper sauce and salbitxada. Since then, the Bäco bread has taken center stage and works as a vessel for a variety of options including grilled meats, fish, vegetables and their signature sauces. One of their stand out dishes is the The Toron Bäco, oxtail hash, cheddar tater topped with horseradish yogurt.



Redbird

114 E 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

Located in DTLA, Redbird is carved into one of the city's most historic architectural gems, inside the former rectory building of Vibiana, the cathedral turned event venue. Chef Neal Fraser's modern American cuisine highlights the multi-cultural influences of his native city – Los Angeles and features seasonal small and large format plates ranging from snacks or "kickshaws" to entrees meant to be enjoyed by the whole table. Enjoy an extensive cocktail list, an eclectic wine list and one of their stand out dishes, the Chicken Pot Pie made with hearts, thigh, thyme and hen of the woods and served in an actual pot, in the dynamic space that pays homage to the cathedral next door.



Perch

448 Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 802-1770

Perch is a French inspired rooftop bistro that offers unobstructed views of DTLA with two outdoor fireplaces, various fire pits, lounge and table seating both indoors and out. Located on the 15th floor of the Standard Hotel, guests are greeted by beautiful antique inspired furniture, plush lounge couches and incredibly detailed woodwork, which will transport you to French inspired restaurants of old. The menu consists of items that are meant to be shared like the Grilled Octopus, Pork Belly and Ahi Tuna Tartar, along with bold standalone options, Little Bunny Frou Frou, Steak Frites and Loup De Mer.



Night + Market

9043 Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 275-9724

Night + Market serves Northern Thai street food at both their West Hollywood location and Silverlake offshoot, Night + Market Song, Song meaning two in Thai. The exciting West Hollywood spot is known for its divey digs while offering a menu full of spice and a lot of heat from Kris Yenbamroong. Inspired by Yenbamroong's adventures through Bangkok's open markets and street stalls as a teenager, guests can enjoy a vast array of authentic Thai dishes from Ping Yang, grilled stuff, and Gin Len, snacks, to start, all the way to Talesai classics either indoors or on their outside patio.