LAPD, FBI Conduct Grid Search For Teenage Boy Missing Since Last Week

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) — A $50,000 reward was offered Friday for information in the disappearance of a 14-year-old San Fernando boy who has been missing for a week.
Elias Rodriguez was last seen after leaving school in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street at about 1 p.m. last Friday – just as a massive storm hit Southern California.
More than 60 Los Angeles police officers and FBI agents have been called in to conduct a grid search for the boy.
Elias was described as a Hispanic teenager with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’4″ and about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information about Elias or his whereabouts can call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Watch Commander at (818) 838-9800.
One Comment