Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing 14-Year-Old Boy In San Fernando

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing in the city of San Fernando.
Elias Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street after leaving his school.
Detectives described Rodriguez as a Hispanic teenager who has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-4 tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Watch Commander at (818) 838-9800.