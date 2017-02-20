DEVELOPING: 1 Whittier Police Officer Killed, 1 Officer Injured In Shootout With Suspect | Listen To KNX 1070

Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing 14-Year-Old Boy In San Fernando

February 20, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Missing Person, Missing Teenager

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing in the city of San Fernando.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street after leaving his school.

Detectives described Rodriguez as a Hispanic teenager who has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-4 tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Watch Commander at (818) 838-9800.

