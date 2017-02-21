Lakers Fire Kupchak, Put Magic In Charge Of Basketball Operations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired general manager Mitch Kupchak Tuesday and named Magic Johnson president of basketball operations days before the NBA trade deadline, the team announced.

Team co-owner Jim Buss is also no longer serving as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, the team said.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss said.

The moves come as the Lakers sit at 19-39 at the All-Star break, just a game short of last place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers last month named Johnson an adviser to team ownership. Johnson has said he expects a Lakers rebuild to take somewhere between three and five years.

Johnson’s return to the franchise fed speculation that an organizational shakeup was underway.

Mitch Kupchak was originally an assistant general manager under Jerry West beginning in 1986. He succeeded West in the position in 2000.

Jeanie Buss, Magic and head coach Luke Walton are leading the team’s search for a new general manager, the team said.

The Lakers also announced longtime team spokesman John Black is leaving the organization.

