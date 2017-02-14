Magic Says He Wants To Bring Kobe Back To Help Run Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Now that Magic Johnson is back in the Lakers front office, he says he might try to bring Kobe Bryant back to help run the organization.
“First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant.” Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN. “Because Kobe understands winning … I would call: ‘What role you want, bro? … If you’ve got a day, just give me that day.'”
Johnson on Monday appeared on CBS This Morning to explain his new arrangement with the Lakers, in which he will advise ownership on business and personnel matters.
He said he expects a Lakers rebuild to take three to five years.
“It’s going to take three to five years to get them back and rolling again,” he said. “You have to develop your own players. You have to make sure you hit a home run when you draft.”
Since retiring at the end of last season, Bryant has announced his involvement in business ventures including a venture capital tech fund.
He told ESPN last month that he’s available to help the Lakers in a “behind-the-scenes” capacity.
