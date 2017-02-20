3 Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Whittier.
According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street.
Upon their arrival, paramedics transported two victims to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.
A third victim was transported to a hospital by police.
At this time, it remains unclear what caused the officer-involved shooting to occur.
The investigation is ongoing.