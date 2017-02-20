3 Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Whittier

February 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Officer Involved Shooting, Traffic Collision

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Whittier.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street.

Upon their arrival, paramedics transported two victims to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

A third victim was transported to a hospital by police.

At this time, it remains unclear what caused the officer-involved shooting to occur.

The investigation is ongoing.

