Whitter Police Department Remembers Slain Officer

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — A candlelight vigil was underway Monday for Keith Boyer, a veteran Whittier police officer killed in a shootout with a 26-year-old gang member.
Officer Keith Wayne Boyer joined the Whittier Police Department in 1989.
Boyer worked as a dispatcher and in the jail then became a full time police officer in 1990. Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri described Boyer as humble, a mentor to many of the younger officers, the go-to officer in the field for the department, always smiling, positive and the kind of guy you would have liked to know.
Until Monday, the Whitter Police Department had lost only two officers in the line of duty.