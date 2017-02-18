Thousands Still Without Power Throughout LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Crews were working frantically early Saturday morning to restore power to thousands of people throughout the Los Angeles area following Friday’s devastating storm.
As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 57,318 customers with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were without electricity. At the height of the storm Friday, 82,000 people were left in the dark.
LADWP reported that there were several locations with downed wires. The agency estimated that it would take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to restore power for most customers.
“It may take longer for some affected customers due to the complexity of repair work required to restore service,” LADWP said in a news release.
To check outage information in your area, click here. To contact LADWP call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.