Powerful Storm Descends On SoCal Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – A storm that forecasters say could potentially be the biggest so far this season in Southern California could unleash monster winds, flash flooding, mud slides and cascades of debris down slopes stripped bare by wildfires.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for 180 homes in Duarte Thursday, before any rain appeared, and were due to go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday, when the alert level for neighborhoods below the Fish Fire burn area will be raised to red. Additionally, classes were canceled at Valley View School in anticipation of the storm.

According to CBS2 Meteorologist Evelyn Taft, the heavy rain is expected to hit the Southland beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

“The storm looks to be the strongest storm to hit southwest California this season,” the National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles region wrote. “It is likely the strongest within the last six years and possibly even as far back as December 2004 or January 1995.”

Powerful winds capable of downing trees and powerlines were also expected, along with heavy snow in Southern California’s mountains.

Santa Anita Park near Pasadena canceled all its horse races for Friday, and golfers at the PGA tour’s Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club were unlikely to get more than a few holes in amid the storm.

Pasadena cancelled Saturday’s annual Black History Month parade, citing public safety concerns including possible lightning strikes.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. through Saturday morning everywhere in Los Angeles County.

An evacuation center for Duarte residents has been set up at the City Hall Community Center at 1600 Huntington Drive.

Duarte residents were warned to keep vehicles, trash bins and other obstructions off roadways, and a series of streets were closed in advance of the storm. Closures were ordered at Royal Oaks and Greenbank; Bettyhill and Conata; Royal Oaks and Mel Canyon; eastbound Fish Canyon at Mel Canyon; westbound Fish Canyon at Mel Canyon, Mountaincrest and Deerlane; Brookridge and Tannencrest; and Sunnydale Drive and Westvale Road.

Residents were also bracing for the storm in Glendora, near the site of the Colby wildfire, where officials issued a yellow alert, also ordering residents to remove vehicles and other obstructions from streets to ensure they are not washed away in a mudflow or obstruct emergency vehicles trying to reach the area.

The storm will start making itself felt Friday morning and continue through Saturday morning. Up to an inch of rain per hour is expected in some areas in part because the storm has been tapping into a so-called atmospheric river over the Pacific, sucking up volumes of warm subtropical moisture, forecasters said. Estimates are that the region will receive 2-6 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas and between 5 and 10 inches in the San Gabriel mountains and foothills, they said.

The NWS said widespread urban roadway flooding is also possible, along with flooding in creeks and small streams, and rock and mudslides, especially near canyon roadways.

High surf is expected along the coast through Sunday as a result of a large storm-generated westerly swell, with the biggest surf expected Saturday. A high surf advisory will be in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday, said the NWS, warning of surf of 8 to 13 feet on Saturday before it diminishes that night.

“Large waves and strong rip currents will increase the risk of ocean drowning for swimmers and surfers,” according to the NWS statement. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches or rocks and capsize small boats near shore.”

Also in effect is a small craft advisory that will be in effect until noon Friday and a gale watch — issued in cases of winds of between 34 and 47 knots — through late Saturday night. During that period, there could be combined seas of 14 to 17 feet and inexperienced mariners should stay off the water, the NWS said.

In the mountains, between 1 and 2 feet of snow are possible above 8,000 feet and between 6 and 12 inches above 6,000 feet, the NWS said. The snow level will drop to between 5,000 and 5,500 feet late Friday evening and Saturday morning.

At the same time, the mountains will be swept by south-to-southeast winds of between 35 and 50 miles per hour, gusting to 70 mph, according to the NWS. A winter storm warning denoting highly challenging travel conditions characterized by snow, fierce winds, blowing snow and icy roads will be in force in the San Gabriel mountains from 7 a.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday.

A high wind warning signifying winds or gusts of at least 58 mph will be in effect from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountain Recreational area and the Santa Clarita Valley, with both areas expected to experience southeast-to-south winds of 30-40 mph and 60-mph gusts.

A less severe wind advisory, signaling winds of at least 35 mph, will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, L.A. County beach cities, metropolitan L.A., the downtown area and the Hollywood Hills, with east-to-southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph expected in those areas, along with 50 mph gusts.

