Man Who Plotted With San Bernardino Terrorist Expected To Enter Plea

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A confidant of one of the terrorists who carried out the San Bernardino shooting massacre is expected to plead guilty Thursday to charges that he conspired to commit acts of terror.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, admitting to one count each of providing material support to terrorists and making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

Marquez will formally acknowledge his crimes during a hearing at 9 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal at the federal courthouse in downtown Riverside.

He is currently being held without bail at the federal detention center in San Bernardino.

If convicted as charged, Marquez could face up to 25 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing will likely be scheduled for a date within the next several months.

According to prosecutors, Marquez was a close associate to Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, who partnered with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 27, to carry out the deadly attack at the Inland Regional Center.

Both Farook and Malik died during a gun battle with police.

Marquez admitted that he was the actual buyer of the two high-capacity semi-automatic rifles that Farook and Malik armed themselves with. He also said he made plans with Farook to commit mass murder at the library or cafeteria at Riverside City College.

The two men also schemed to go on a killing spree on the eastbound 91 Freeway during afternoon rush-hour, identifying a particular section of the roadway that had no exits, according to the FBI.

