Enrique Marquez To Plead Guilty To Aiding San Bernardino Attack

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A Riverside man has agreed to plead guilty to providing material support for the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, authorities announced Tuesday.

Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside, entered into a plea agreement Tuesday in United States District Court. He’s scheduled to enter his guilty pleas in court Thursday morning.

In the plea agreement, Marquez agreed to plead guilty to lying in order to purchase firearms that were used in the shooting rampage that killed 14 people at the San Bernardino Inland Regional Center.

Marquez also admitted in the plea agreement that he conspired with San Bernardino attacker Syed Farook in 2011 and 2012 to attack Riverside City College and commuter traffic on the 91 Freeway. Those attacks were never carried out.

FULL COVERAGE: San Bernardino Attack

Farook carried out the San Bernardino attack with his wife, Tashfeen Malik. Both were killed in a shootout with police.

“With this plea, Enrique Marquez Jr. will be held accountable for his role in plotting terrorist attacks on American soil with Sayed Rizwan Farook in 2011 and 2012, attacks which were, fortunately, not carried out,” acting assistant attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord said. “Marquez also admitted to making a false statement as part of his straw purchases of weapons for Farook — weapons that were eventually used to carry out the deadly terrorist attack in San Bernardino.”

Marquez was arrested about two weeks after the attack at the IRC. Marquez has remained in custody since he was ordered detained at his initial court appearance in this case on Dec. 17, 2015.

Also as a result of the investigation into the San Bernardino attack, three people pleaded guilty to being part of a sham marriage scheme in which a Russian woman “married” Marquez to obtain immigration benefits.