Police Investigate Theft Of $175K In Jewelry From Nicki Minaj’s Home

February 3, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood Hills, Jewelry Theft, Nicki Minaj

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — About $175,000 in jewelry and other valuables were stolen from singer Nicki Minaj’s home in the Hollywood Hills, police said.

The crime happened some time between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Bowmont Drive, while Minaj was out of town, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.

No suspect description was available.

