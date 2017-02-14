Man Suspected Of Groping Teenage Girl Scheduled To Appear In Court

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 22-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl as she walked to school in Brea will be arraigned Tuesday.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Christian Moreno, of La Habra, is facing felony charges of sexual penetration of a child older than 14 by a foreign object and by force, kidnapping to commit a sex offense, kidnapping, sexual battery and assault of a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense.
Moreno is accused of grabbing the victim from behind on Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of W. Skywood Street, according to police.
He then ran to a car and fled from the scene.
Moreno was taken into custody on Thursday near Brea and State College boulevards. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Santa Ana.
