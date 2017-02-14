DEVELOPING: Trump's National Security Adviser Resigns | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Suspected Of Groping Teenage Girl Scheduled To Appear In Court

February 14, 2017 4:54 AM
Filed Under: Court Hearing, Groper, Sexual Assault

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 22-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl as she walked to school in Brea will be arraigned Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Christian Moreno, of La Habra, is facing felony charges of sexual penetration of a child older than 14 by a foreign object and by force, kidnapping to commit a sex offense, kidnapping, sexual battery and assault of a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense.

Moreno is accused of grabbing the victim from behind on Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of W. Skywood Street, according to police.

He then ran to a car and fled from the scene.

Moreno was taken into custody on Thursday near Brea and State College boulevards. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Santa Ana.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia