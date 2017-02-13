WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian PM Trudeau Hold Joint News Conference | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Groping 15-Year-Old Girl In Brea

February 13, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Arrested, Sexual Battery

BREA (CBSLA.com) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a teenage girl, officials announced Monday.

According to police, Christian Moreno, of La Habra, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Brea and State College boulevards.

Moreno is being held in lieu of $1 million at the Orange County Jail.

It remains unclear when he will make his first court appearance.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received report of a sexual battery that occurred in the 1800 block of W. Skywood.

Upon their arrival, a 15-year-old girl reported that Moreno grabbed her from behind as she walked to school. He then fled from the area in a red 2016 Mazda 6.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Brea Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia