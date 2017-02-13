Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Groping 15-Year-Old Girl In Brea

BREA (CBSLA.com) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a teenage girl, officials announced Monday.
According to police, Christian Moreno, of La Habra, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Brea and State College boulevards.
Moreno is being held in lieu of $1 million at the Orange County Jail.
It remains unclear when he will make his first court appearance.
Around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received report of a sexual battery that occurred in the 1800 block of W. Skywood.
Upon their arrival, a 15-year-old girl reported that Moreno grabbed her from behind as she walked to school. He then fled from the area in a red 2016 Mazda 6.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Brea Police Department.