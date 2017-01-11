Man Wanted For Grabbing, Groping Teenage Girl In Brea

BREA (CBSLA.com) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a man they say grabbed and groped a teenage girl who was walking to school.
The sexual battery was reported Monday at 7:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Skywood. Police say a 15-year-old girl on her way to school when a man grabbed her from behind and groped her.
The girl’s attacker, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium height and build, ran from the area and was seen driving away in a red, newer model four-door sedan, with chrome wheels and tinted windows.
Police say it happened in an area near the border between Brea and La Habra, near Sonora High School, so Brea police detectives are working with the La Habra Police Department to determine if two other recent incidents could be connected.
Girls walking to school in this area were advised to walk in groups and be vigilant.
Anyone with information about the attack or the car can call Detective David Aguirre at (714) 990-7677.