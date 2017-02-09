Search Continues To Find Suspect Wanted In Series Of Violent Robberies

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Thursday continued to search for a man who has robbed several homes at a senior housing complex in the Long Beach area.
According to police, four robberies were reported between Feb. 2 and Sunday near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos.
The suspect robbed four women, between the ages of 63 and 95, between the hours of 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m., detectives said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect knocked on the door, forced his way in, and physically assaulted the victim in each of the cases.
He would then steal items, including purses, cell phones and cash.
Police said one victim was sexually assaulted during the most recent robbery. She was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives described the suspect as an African American man who is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. He has a thin to medium build and stands no taller than 5-foot-11.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7368.