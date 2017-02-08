Man Attacks Victims In String Of Violent Long Beach Robberies

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A man is wanted in a string of violent robberies and a sexual assault that occurred over a four-day period at a senior housing complex in Long Beach, police said Wednesday.
According to Long Beach police, the four robberies occurred between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 in a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos. All four victims were women between the ages of 63 and 95, police said. The robberies occurred at various times of day ranging from 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Police said that in almost every incident, the suspect knocked on the door, forced his way in and physically assaulted the victim. He would steal items including purses, cell phones and cash. In one case, the victim was walking near the complex.
In the most recent robbery, the victim was sexually assaulted, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. He is described as an African-American man, between 25 and 30 years of age, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-11, with a thin to medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach police at 562-570-7368.