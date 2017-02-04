Search For Missing Glendale Woman Continues

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — The search for a missing 20-year-old Glendale woman whose car was found in Malibu continued Saturday with no sign of her.
Elaine Park was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. She was reported missing Jan. 30 by her family.
Her car was found abandoned Thursday off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Glendale police said. Her keys were in the car, along with some personal items. Police have searched the Malibu area continuously since the vehicle was found, but with no luck.
On Saturday, officers were using four blood hounds as part of the search.
Park is described as Korean-American, 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair with blond tips and brown eyes. She is known to where heavy mascara and make up and has a tattoo of a cow skull on her upper left arm.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.
