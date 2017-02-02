Glendale Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Missing Woman, 20

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — The Glendale Police Department is hoping the public can lead them to a missing woman last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28.
Elaine Park, 20, was reported missing by her family Monday.
Park is Korean American, has a thin build, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 125 pounds.She has brown eyes, brown hair with blonde highlights. Her family says she wears a lot of make-up. She also has a cow skull tattoo on her left arm and an unknown tatt on her left lower arm.
It’s unknown what Park was wearing when last ween.
Park’s vehicle was located in Malibu Thursday evening parked along the PCH. Police said her personal property was found in the vehicle along with the keys.
The missing woman’s family, friends and law enforcement officials are concerned for her well-being and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Glendale Police Department immediately at (818) 548-4911.