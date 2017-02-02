Spouse Arrested After Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed In Crash

February 2, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: LAPD, Officer Killed, Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day crash that killed her spouse, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

Simi Valley police say 25-year-old Alayna Monroe was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police said Monroe was behind the wheel when she crashed into an Uber car shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Her spouse, LAPD Officer Heather Monroe, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was killed.

Police said last month that they believed one of the cars didn’t stop at a red light.

Authorities say the Uber driver and a passenger in her car suffered injuries that weren’t considering life threatening.

