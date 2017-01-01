Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed In Ventura County Crash

January 1, 2017 9:00 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that left three others injured in Ventura County.

Cmdr. Robert Brill of the Simi Valley Police Department says the officer was a passenger in one of two vehicles that collided at an intersection shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The name and age of the off-duty officer have not been released.

Brill says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

