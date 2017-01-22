STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Weather Blog: Storm Wreaks Havoc In LA

January 22, 2017 4:20 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Here are the latest weather updates from across the Southland.

4:56 p.m., Wilmington: 5 people safe after water rescue operation by Los Angeles Fire Department at Pine Creek Lane and the Pacific Coast Highway. 3 walked out with assistance from firefighters and two were brought out by boat.

4:43 p.m., Malibu: Mud and rock slides have closed lanes at Mulholland Highway and the Pacific Coast Highway, Kanan Road, and Corral Canyon at the PCH.

4:10 p.m., Corona: Southbound State Route 71 to eastbound State 91 connector is closed until crews can address flooding and erosion due to heavy rain.

4:08 p.m., Wilmington: Swift water rescue underway at the Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Creek Lane in Wilmington. Los Angeles Fire Department reports two victims have been brought to safety. Rescue teams are searching for potential additional victims.

3:59 p.m., Carson: 3 vehicles are stuck in mud and water at West Sepulveda Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue in Carson, per L.A. County Fire. CHP has closed the southbound 110 Freeway off-ramp to Sepulveda Blvd.

3:53 p.m., Bear Valley: All schools in the Bear Valley Unified School District closed Monday due to snow. Those schools are:

Big Bear Elementary School
Baldwin Lane Elementary School
Fallsvale Elementary School (Forest Falls)
North Shore Elementary School
Big Bear Middle School
Big Bear High School
Chautauqua High School

 

 

 

 

