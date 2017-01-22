Weather Blog: Storm Wreaks Havoc In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Here are the latest weather updates from across the Southland.

4:56 p.m., Wilmington: 5 people safe after water rescue operation by Los Angeles Fire Department at Pine Creek Lane and the Pacific Coast Highway. 3 walked out with assistance from firefighters and two were brought out by boat.

4:43 p.m., Malibu: Mud and rock slides have closed lanes at Mulholland Highway and the Pacific Coast Highway, Kanan Road, and Corral Canyon at the PCH.

4:10 p.m., Corona: Southbound State Route 71 to eastbound State 91 connector is closed until crews can address flooding and erosion due to heavy rain.

4:08 p.m., Wilmington: Swift water rescue underway at the Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Creek Lane in Wilmington. Los Angeles Fire Department reports two victims have been brought to safety. Rescue teams are searching for potential additional victims.

4:01 p.m., Santa Monica:

SMFD responding to a Flood Incident in the 1900 Block of MAIN ST. Avoid the area, possible delays, hazards. Inc.#17001007 — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) January 23, 2017

3:59 p.m., Carson: 3 vehicles are stuck in mud and water at West Sepulveda Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue in Carson, per L.A. County Fire. CHP has closed the southbound 110 Freeway off-ramp to Sepulveda Blvd.

3:53 p.m., Bear Valley: All schools in the Bear Valley Unified School District closed Monday due to snow. Those schools are:

Big Bear Elementary School

Baldwin Lane Elementary School

Fallsvale Elementary School (Forest Falls)

North Shore Elementary School

Big Bear Middle School

Big Bear High School

Chautauqua High School