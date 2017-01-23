STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Mudslide Fears Continue After Storm Pounds LA | Weather Updates | Live Tweets | Live Social FeedListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Santa Clarita, Duarte Homes Remain Under Evacuation Orders

January 23, 2017 7:46 AM

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Evacuations remain in effect Monday for hundreds of homes in recent burn areas.

Evacuation notices had been issued to 120 homes in the Santa Clarita area and about 180 homes in the Duarte areas in advance of the intense rainstorm that began before dawn Sunday.

In Santa Clarita, evacuations near the site of the Sand Fire – which burned more than 38,000 acres last July – included Placerita Canyon to the south, Sand Canyon to the west and Iron Canyon on the north, according to the City of Santa Clarita.

An evacuation center was set up at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal Street. Animals could be taken to the Castaic animal shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.

Roads leading into the Val Verde area remained closed to due to mud and debris on the roadway and residents were urged to shelter in place.

Duarte ordered some 180 homes in the Fish Fire impact area evacuated by Sunday morning. Residents were urged to make arrangements for their animals since pets are not allowed at the evacuation center.

Those who refused to evacuate were required to sign a refusal to evacuate form, acknowledging they are aware of the risks and assuming all liability for their decision, the city said.

Cleanup operations continued on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Royal Oaks Drive, but the city said mud and debris flows were less than those from Friday’s storm.

Classes were canceled Monday at Valley View Elementary School due to the weather.

The National Weather Service as the Los Angeles area under a Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m., indicating flooding was possible but not imminent.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

